Bank of Texas expands Fort Worth corporate banking team

Bank of Texas has expanded its Fort Worth corporate banking team with the addition of Bryson Bowden and John Gerdes in key roles.

Bowden joins as team lead of the corporate banking team and Gerdes as relationship manager, both reporting to Fort Worth Region CEO Mark Nurdin. The corporate banking team is focused on growing relationships with middle market, privately-held companies with annual revenues ranging up to $1 billion dollars and offering innovative solutions to address business and financial needs, the bank said in a news release.

“Our attraction and addition of both Bryson and John is part of the strategic priority to grow our business in Texas,” said Nurdin. “Both have extensive knowledge of local businesses and the social landscape that will further our ability to serve our clients in a localized way. We are set for growth in Fort Worth, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.”

A native of Tarrant County, Bowden has served as a commercial banker in the community for more than 17 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Arlington. His community involvement includes serving on the board of directors of Communities in Schools of Tarrant County since 2017 and as Fort Worth board chair for the Association for Corporate Growth in Dallas-Fort Worth since 2015.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join this incredible organization,” said Bowden. “My goal is to engage, develop and grow lasting relationships both internally and externally with prospects, clients and the community. Banking in Fort Worth has become highly commoditized, and there’s no shortage of competition, but I believe this will always be a town of people doing business with people and making decisions that are best for the local economy. I look forward to delivering collaborative and consultative services and fostering meaningful relationships.”

Gerdes previously held similar roles at Comerica, BBVA Compass and Bank of America. He earned his MBA from TCU’s M.J. Neeley School of Business and his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas. He is a graduate of Leadership Fort Worth’s Class of 2017 and was previously director of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and board president of The Parenting Center. Her serves on the board of Como Lion’s Heart.

“As the old saying goes, ‘I wasn’t born in Fort Worth but got here as quickly as I could!’“ Gerdes said. “Having lived here for 16 years, I see a city with tremendous growth opportunities, an open business community, and a focus on altruism and philanthropy that is truly palpable. I am excited to lead a client team that brings a robust breadth of banking products and services to local companies. I am eager to put my strengths in leveraged sponsor lending, credit risk analysis and consultative sales to work for Bank of Texas.”

About Bank of Texas and BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is $47 billion-plus regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $101 billion in assets under management and administration. The company’s stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation’s holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; BOK Financial Private Wealth; and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network.

Information for this article was provided by Bank of Texas.