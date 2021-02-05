Deirdre Cherry joins Bank of Texas as Private Wealth Team Lead

Bank of Texas, Fort Worth CEO Mark Nurdin and J.B. Huck, private wealth executive, announce the appointment of Deirdre Cherry as Private Wealth team lead for the Fort Worth market, overseeing the personnel and client relationships in the Fort Worth market.

“My goal is to be a valued resource for our clients — offering solutions that ensure their assets are working for them today and into the future. The bank’s approach of providing multiple services like investment management, credit and estate planning helps clients to see a holistic picture of their financial relationship,” Cherry said in the news release.

As a banking executive for more than 20 years, Cherry joins the Fort Worth Private Wealth team from her previous position as Chief Credit Officer of Gateway First Bank based in Dallas.

Prior to Gateway, she served in wealth positions at Bank of the West, San Francisco; Bank of America, New York and San Francisco; Deutsche Bank, San Francisco; and JP Morgan Chase & Co., New York and San Francisco.

Cherry earned her bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Santa Clara, California, along with masters of business administration in finance from Pace University in New York.

She enjoys volunteering for food banks and animal rescues and looks forward to doing more in the community throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties.