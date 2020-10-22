Bank OZK: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

82.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 22, 2020
By AP News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $109.3 million.The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank that has...
AP News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $109.3 million.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank that has operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $295 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $251.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.7 million.
Bank OZK shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.11, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OZK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OZK

