Bank signs lease for new office building in Fort Worth

Vantage Bank Texas has signed a 15,000-square-foot lease at Triune Centre, a six-floor, 30,000-square-foot Class-A office development in Fort Worth.

Triune Centre, located at 3400 West Freeway, features a fully automated valet parking tower system. Cornerstone Projects Group, a development, architecture and construction company, and Trident Structures, a total-solutions engineering, procurement and construction company, are partners in the office development. Construction will begin in the second quarter and the building is set to deliver in summer 2022.

“We are extremely excited to kick off this project and welcome Vantage Bank to what will be the most innovative building in Fort Worth—one that truly integrates access and technology with state-of-the-art design features for a unique workspace for their employees and customers,” said Nolan Bradshaw, President and owner at Cornerstone Projects Group.

Triune Centre, already 50% leased, has 5,000-square-foot floor plates and provides tenants the ability to lease a full floor with design flexibility to include collaborative workspaces and interior offices. All floors will feature expansive glass windows to provide natural light and spectacular views of Fort Worth. In addition, the tower-type, palleted vehicle handling system is a fully automated mechanical parking tower system, replacing a traditional parking field. Valet-style

parking service allows the convenience of curb-side delivery of an individual’s vehicle, ordered directly from their desk via the property’s proprietary app.

“We are looking forward to calling the Triune Centre home for our team in Fort Worth. Vantage Bank is focused on raising the bar to help our clients achieve financial victories—and we love that this building is raising the bar for office developments,” said Vantage Bank President and CEO, Jeff Sinnott.

Although Fort Worth has seen a slowdown in office development since 2018, trends have indicated that is beginning to change. There are currently four office projects totaling over 365,500 square feet under construction west of DFW Airport, including Crescent’s new 160,000-square-foot development that was announced in March.

“Over the past few years, Fort Worth has experienced a significant shift in the market with employers looking to provide their talented and educated workforce a dynamic work environment that offers unique amenities and innovative technology features,” said Cullen Donohue, Senior Associate with Stream’s Fort Worth office. “Triune Centre will emerge as a natural leader in the market, and we anticipate that it will quickly attract many prominent tenants throughout Fort Worth.”

Donohue, Seth Koschak, Managing Director and Partner, Chris Doggett, Executive Vice President, and Vic Meyer, Associate, with Stream represented the landlord, and Theron Bryant with Transwestern represented Vantage Bank Texas in the transaction.

For more on Triune, click here.