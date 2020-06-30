BBVA to open 15 new Lone Star branches, two in North Texas

BBVA USA announced June 30 that it has received approval to open 15 new branches across Texas, the bank’s largest market in its U.S. footprint.

Among the branches will be two in North Texas, one in McKinney and one in Grand Prairie.

The branches, set to open in early 2021, underscore the bank’s 5-year strategic plan launched in early 2020, which aims to help clients improve their financial health.

“Though COVID-19 has expedited the migration of transactions from branches to digital channels, for the short term if not longer, the fact remains that banking is a people business,” said BBVA USA Head of Retail Larry Franco. “We recognize the power of the digital channel, but have an equally strong belief that banking is not an either/or scenario. There are pivotal moments in banking that require deep understanding, and during them, our bankers will offer solutions and highlight our relevant digital capabilities. This combines the best of both worlds.”

All 15 branches will feature an updated model – the traditional teller line is now a one-stop-shop Personal Banker bar where customers can sit while the same team member that processes your transaction can originate a new account and teach customers about the bank’s latest digital capabilities. All branch bankers also have data-driven customer insights to provide personalized recommendations based on the customer’s transactional behavior and relationship.

“Branches are more than a place to conduct transactions, and engaging customers digitally is integrated into the branch experience – more than simply transaction takers, our bankers have become technology facilitators and advisors,” said BBVA USA Relationship Model Discipline Leader Cody Sparks. “Ultimately, we are people serving people, whether that means acting as a trusted advisor or helping our clients understand the latest in technology. We see branches as fully complementary to our digital strategy, and this will not change in a post-pandemic world.”

The 15 new branches will be located in the following cities and locations: