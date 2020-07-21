Bobby Gonzales joins Premier Bank Texas

Bobby Gonzales

Frank Brinegar, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, President, Premier Bank Texas, has announced the addition of Bobby Gonzales as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer for the Dallas-Fort Worth market and surrounding areas.

Gonzales joined Premier Bank Texas in July 2020.



He has worked in the area of retail and commercial banking relationship management and sales and most recently as a commercial lending officer. Gonzales has lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 35 years and is the president of Hands of Christ at First United Methodist of Mansfield.



Providence Bank/Premier Bank Texas has been in business for more than 132 years and has 14 banking centers, including a full-service banking center in Grapevine. Providence Bank is a FDIC Member and Equal Housing Lender.

– FWBP Staff