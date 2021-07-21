Wednesday, July 21, 2021
BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
🕐 1 min read
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $166.4 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $487.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $471.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.4 million.

BOK Financial shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOKF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOKF

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

