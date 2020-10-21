84.2 F
BOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Banking

BOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $154 million.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.
The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $528.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $505.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.6 million.
BOK Financial shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOKF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOKF

