BPS JET names Erik Cooper CFO

BPS Just Energy Technology LLC has appointed Erik Cooper to the role of chief financial officer to round out its senior-level leadership team. Cooper will oversee finance and accounting corporate functions, and spearhead capital raises for the Southlake company’s operating entities.



Cooper has more than 18 years of experience in finance, with an extensive background in capital markets, corporate banking, corporate development, acquisitions, investment banking, and strategic planning, the company said in a news release.

Prior to joining the Texas-based holding company, Cooper served as a corporate and investment banker with ING specializing in food, beverage, and agribusiness for all of North America.



During that same period, he founded Dust Up, a technology platform to connect livestock producers to consumers more efficiently. Other career endeavors include tenures at Farm Credit Bank of Texas, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and RBC in various finance roles.

“BPS JET is growing at a dynamic rate, and Erik’s experience in financial operations and background in agriculture and technology make him a great fit for our executive leadership team,” said Bravis Brown, CEO of BPS Just Energy Technology.



“We were impressed with Erik’s principled approach, and he will prove critical to seizing on opportunities ahead of us and help us reach our long-term vision. More than that, Erik’s character and integrity make him an ideal match for our company culture,” Brown said.

BPS JET owns a proprietary technology, SymMAX, that underpins innovations and amplifies performance in chemical formulations. BPS JET’s portfolio of companies include VerdeNRG, Verano365, Shotwell Hydrogenics, BPS Agriculture, and BPS Oil & Gas. Additional operating entities within BPS Agriculture will be launched this summer.

Cooper holds a bachelor of arts degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin and a master of arts in global finance from the University of Denver. He also has current Series 79 and Series 63 licenses. He lives in Colleyville with his wife and two young boys.

www.bpsjet.com

– FWBP Staff