California insurance provider enters North Texas market with acquisition

Inszone Insurance Services, a Sacramento-based national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced on Nov. 3 the acquisition of Ratliff Insurance Agency, and with it the company’s expansion into Texas.

Founded by Paula Ratliff, Ratliff Insurance Agency has been serving Dallas, as well as Richardson, Fort Worth, Frisco and surrounding areas since 1998. Following the transition, Ratliff Insurance Agency employees will continue operating out of their current location in Dallas under the leadership of Chris Ewton.

“The addition of a physical location in Texas is huge for our company, as we expand across the country, Texas will become a key state for Inszone,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “The acquisition of Ratliff Insurance Agency opens the door for what is sure to be a rapid expansion in the South-Central region of the United States. We are looking forward to providing more options and enhanced servicing to customers in Texas, and expanding our brand into further areas.”

Inszone Insurance also announced it expects to make a number of acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

Founded in 2002, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty along with employee benefits solutions. Inszone has 21 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Texas.