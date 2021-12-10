Capital One opens first of several planned lounges at DFW Airport

There’s a new experience available at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. It involves food, travel and finance. On Dec. 8, Capital One officially opened the doors to its Capital One Lounge located at DFW Airport. This is the first Lounge location open with locations Denver International Airport and Dulles International Airport opening in 2022.

You might ask why Capital One is offering a relaxing lounge experience at DFW Airport. There are several reason. According to the company news release: Capital One has been on a multi-year journey to invest in travel benefits for our cardholders to bring them value, flexibility, and ease, including the recent launch of its new premium travel card Venture X, benefits like unlimited 2X miles, enhanced earn when using its newly launched Capital One Travel booking experience (10X miles on hotels and rental cars, and 5X miles on flights) and a miles-transfer program that includes 15+ airline or hotel loyalty programs, among many others. Creating a network of an industry-leading airport lounge experience is yet another way for Capital One to offer an elevated travel experience for its customers

The Capital One team celebrated this milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks, food & beverage tasting, and champagne toast.

Operated by Plaza Premium Group, the Capital One Lounge offers a modern space full of unique amenities that are intentionally designed to provide relaxation, rejuvenation and exploration, including a thoughtfully designed and industry-leading grab & go food section featuring curated menus by local, up & coming chefs, healthy selections made with regionally sourced ingredients, cold brew on tap, and sustainable packaging that will make “sad salads” a thing of the past. It offers several wellness-focused amenities to recharge, relax or a little bit of both with a cycling and yoga room, relaxation rooms with state-of-the-art nap pods, nursing rooms, and shower suites with luxury bath amenities, according to a Capital One news release.