Banking Charles Schwab recognized as most trusted online broker
Banking

Charles Schwab recognized as most trusted online broker

By FWBP Staff

Schwab HQ under construction 

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Charles Schwab has earned the highest ranking in Investor’s Business Daily’s Most Trusted Financial Companies study with a trust rating of 92.3, Schwab said in a news release.
In addition to being ranked the No. 1 overall most trusted financial company and No. 1 in the online broker category, Schwab was also ranked No. 1 for fair pricing and fees, customer service, and customer treatment within the online broker category. Schwab also ranked No. 2 in the wealth management category, with a trust rating of 89.2.

“We are honored that our clients, employees, and communities place such high trust in us every day,” said Walt Bettinger, president and CEO of Charles Schwab. “At Schwab, we look at the world Through Clients’ Eyes and keep that perspective at the heart of everything we do.”

The Most Trusted Financial Companies Survey, a collaboration between Investor’s Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, measures consumers’ trust toward financial companies and ranks the companies objectively.

A total of 177 visitors/subscribers to IBD’s Investors.com website participated in the Phase 1 survey in July 2020, and a total of 4,297 IBD website visitors and customers participated in the Phase 2 survey in August 2020.
About Schwab
