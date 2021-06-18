Charles Schwab seeking 1,000 new employees in DFW area

Looking for a job? There are at least 1,000 available in the financial services area.

The Charles Schwab Corporation on June 17 announced it is hiring for over 1,000 new positions in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in an expansion of the company’s nationwide recruitment efforts.

The open positions span functions across Schwab and TD Ameritrade, with a particular emphasis on financial consultants, client service, licensed representatives, and technology professionals.

Investors turned to Schwab for help in navigating current conditions by opening 3.2 million new brokerage accounts in the first quarter of 2021– a level that exceeded Schwab’s reported total for all of 2020. To accommodate growing client engagement, the firm has increased its team of client service professionals by 10% since the end of 2020.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a big part of our history and our future,” said Rob Mundell, senior vice president of Talent Solutions. “With the region’s highly skilled talent pool, we have been growing rapidly in the Metroplex. We expect that will continue into the future as we live up to our ‘no trade-offs’ approach to service, given the extraordinary engagement from both new and existing clients.”

Schwab’s pillars to build a client-focused culture includes offering professional training, developing a clear path for advancement while supporting employees with personal flexibility and competitive compensation – all with them aim of working to enhance the financial lives of our clients.

Schwab has been a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth community for more than four decades, with roots originating with the firm’s first local branch opening in Dallas in 1977. The company has continued to grow locally since then, most recently culminating this year with Schwab officially designating its new Westlake campus as the firm’s corporate headquarters. The company currently has over 5,100 employees in the area.

Applicants can review positions and apply to work at the company by accessing open roles at: https://jobs.schwabjobs.com/