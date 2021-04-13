Cincinnati bank names North Texas executive

A Cincinnati-based bank has named an executive as part of the bank’s expansion into Texas.

Fifth Third Bank, N.A. on April 6 announced that Ron Harrison has joined Fifth Third as senior vice president and North Texas market executive.He will report to Scott Silvas, Texas market president for Fifth Third Bank.

“With Ron’s leadership experience in the North Texas area, we are thrilled to have him at the helm of the Bank’s growth efforts in a market he knows really well,” said Silvas. “Our growth model has been successful because we focus on attracting leading local talent who understand what makes a market tick. We believe Ron is a great fit given his previous experience.”

Harrison will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with middle-market clients including family-owned businesses and private equity-owned middle-market companies. He will play an active role on Fifth Third’s leadership team as it continues to build out its commercial banking services and hire talent in North Texas, including Dallas over the coming months.

The hire is part of the strategic buildout in the Lone Star State. Fifth Third established its first presence in Texas in 2012 when it created its energy lending team, based in Houston. Silvas joined Fifth Third in February 2019 as Texas market president and today, the team is comprised of nearly 50 employees.

“North Texas is a fast-growing market where we believe Fifth Third can provide value-added products and services to help middle-market companies with their most pressing financial needs,” said Silvas. “This is a continuation of our commitment to expand our broad range of solutions to high-potential markets such as North Texas.”

Harrison holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska and earned an MBA from Creighton University. He is an active member of Boy Scouts of America—Circle Ten Council and is an executive board member of the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas. He is also a Leadership Dallas alumnus and actively involved in the Dallas Regional Chamber.

