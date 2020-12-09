78.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
By FWBP Staff
Banking

Fort Worth holding company receives support from private investment firm

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth-based Coltala Holdings announced Dec. 9 it has received strategic financial and deal execution support from Trive Capital, a Dallas-based, private investment firm with approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

“We believe this is the ideal partnership to grow our core industry verticals of essential services, healthcare services and manufacturing, while allowing us to reinvest in our platform’s infrastructure and capability,” said Coltala’s president Edward Crawford.

Coltala Holdings is a diversified holding company where both mission and margin are given equal priority. Coltala Holdings family of businesses operates in several divisions including healthcare services, essential services, and manufacturing. Active operating divisions include: Healthcare Services – Choice Health at Home, a leading regional rehab, home health and hospice provider;  Essential Services – Trudela, is a DFW-based company specializing in home service repairs and maintenance; and Manufacturing – Revere Packaging, a niche provider of single-use aluminum and plastic packaging solutions to the food service industry.

In January, Coltala Holdings announced the acquisition of 35-year-old Metro Energy Savers, via their HVAC / Home Services acquisition platform Trudela Partners. That  deal was Trudela’s second purchase in as many weeks in 2020.

 “The partnership will help enable Coltala to execute against its strategy to acquire high-potential companies in the lower middle market with certainty and speed,” said Coltala CEO Ralph Manning.

Trive Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Coltala Holdings’ management team to be a leader in acquiring lower middle market companies,” said Conner Searcy, Managing Partner at Trive Capital. “Ralph, Edward, and their CES team are skilled business builders, and Trive is excited to work alongside Coltala to provide both capital and operational resources to help drive value creation across a wide range of investment opportunities. Given the profile of the investments Trive and Coltala are targeting, Trive anticipates that it could deploy up to $150 million of capital through this programmatic investment program with Coltala over several years.”

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive’s targeted industry sectors and situations.
“We have truly enjoyed creating this partnership with the Trive team. Trive’s partnership and support will deliver speed to our process by leveraging their flexible capital solutions with our people-centric Coltala Enterprise System,” said Crawford.

