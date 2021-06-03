Comerica Bank names three to Fort Worth Market Business Banking Team

Comerica Bank has announced that Freddy Espericueta, Ron Hilburn, and Piper Elam have joined the Fort Worth Business Banking Team, reporting to Fort Worth Market President Steven Colwick.

Freddy_Espericueta

Espericueta has been named the Business Banking Group Manager. He brings more than 17 years of commercial banking experience to Comerica, including seven-plus in leadership from a large national bank.

The University of North Texas alumnus earned a bachelor of business administration and later graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School. An Aledo resident, Espericueta, is a Doxology Bible Church youth department volunteer and serves on the regional boards of numerous faith-based ministries.

Ron_Hilburn

Johnny W. Latham, Cowtown Paparazzi Photography

Hilburn, a Business Banking Relationship Manager, has worked in commercial banking for more than 20 years. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a BBA and master of business administration. Hilburn lives in Fort Worth and volunteers with various Tarrant County nonprofits in addition to coaching youth sports.

Piper_Elam

Johnny W. Latham, Cowtown Paparazzi Photography

Elam has assumed Commercial Relationship Manager duties for Comerica’s Fort Worth Market. With close to 20 years of experience in the DFW banking and financial services industry, Elam manages a diversified client base, ranging from small-to-mid-sized companies. He is a Texas Tech undergraduate alumnus and holds his MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington. The Mid-Cities resident is active in the community, serving in various roles for multiple nonprofit organizations.

Colwick, who has led the Fort Worth Market since May 2019, is looking forward to the impact the trio will make in their footprint.

“Our experienced team with extensive market knowledge will be able to execute and provide solutions for local businesses that are attracted to Comerica’s relationship approach to banking,” Colwick said.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.3 billion as of March 31, 2021.