Cook named EVP of Marketing at First Financial

The Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, N.A., have announced the election of Chris Cook as Executive Vice President of Marketing. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Abilene.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Cook to First Financial. We will benefit greatly from Chris’ experience and expertise, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions to the continued success of our company,” Butler said. “Chris will assist in strengthening the First Financial brand across the state of Texas by enhancing our communications, campaign strategies, media and public relations, and digital marketing efforts. We are pleased to welcome Chris to the First Financial family.”

Cook recently spent 22 years at Texas Tech University, including the first 11 years as Associate Athletics Director for Communications, working closely with the university’s nationally-recognized football and men’s basketball programs, and most recently as Senior Director in the Office of Communications and Marketing in the Office of the President. He has nearly 30 years of experience in public and media relations with marked success in cultivating and developing media relationships and securing regional and national media placements. Cook also directed numerous successful marketing and reputation campaigns at the university. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Louisiana Tech University and a master of arts degree in mass communication from Texas Tech. Cook currently sits on the board of the South Plains Food Bank and served on the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities Council on Strategic Communications executive committee.