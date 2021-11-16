Credit Union adds business relationship manager for Fort Worth

United Texas Credit Union has announced the addition of Cindy Koetter as Vice President – Business Relationship Manager for the Fort Worth market. She will work with local businesses in North Texas to help them manage their day-to-day finances and plan for the future, through various services such as business loans, business deposit accounts, and credit cards.

Before joining United Texas, Koetter held various management positions at BB&T Bank in Tarrant County, where her responsibilities included loan portfolio growth and deposit acquisition. She is also involved in the community and with local organizations.

“We are excited to have Cindy join our leadership team,” said Kyle Ashley, President & CEO. “She brings almost 25 years of banking industry experience with a primary focus on the small business market. She has achieved substantial success in her other positions, and we are confident she will bring similar success to United Texas. Cindy has a passion for helping businesses achieve financial well-being through planning and development, and we look forward to seeing her make a difference with our membership.”

United Texas Credit Union is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and has locations in Fort Worth and Boerne. Over 20,000 members own and belong to the not-for-profit financial cooperative, which has over $380 million in assets.