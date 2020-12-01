53 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Banking Texas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer
Banking

Texas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer

By FWBP Staff
Ron-Smith

Other News

Banking

Texas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer

FWBP Staff -
Texas Trust Credit Union has appointed Ron Smith to the new role of Chief Growth Officer, charged with developing and executing data-driven strategies to...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill Thompson: Trump is going, going, gone … but the haters can’t let go

Bill Thompson -
Still nibbling leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner? That holiday turkey is getting a little gamey, isn’t it? Well, don’t feel bad. The mainstream news media are...
Read more
Aviation

Bell signs lease at former American Airlines Credit Union building

FWBP Staff -
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and leading American aerospace manufacturer, has signed a long-term, 109,187-square-foot lease for the entire Class A, four-story building...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Robert Francis: The straight-shooting Miss TCU

Robert Francis -
Not sure when I first met Susan Nix. When I first started at the Fort Worth Business Press, she was one of those people...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Texas Trust Credit Union has appointed Ron Smith to the new role of Chief Growth Officer, charged with developing and executing data-driven strategies to guide Texas Trust’s decision process related to marketing, its retail and online services delivery, new product and service development, and to enhance members’ opportunities to build brighter financial futures.

Smith, a 13-year employee of the credit union and a graduate of the University of North Texas, now oversees the credit union’s growth strategy in a role that brings a centralized focus on growing membership through data intelligence, Texas Trust said in the announcement.

“We can no longer rely on word of mouth or guerrilla marketing to grow,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “With data we are able to learn so much more about the consumer market. Having someone who will be dedicated to growth and leveraging data will help us refine how we develop products, how we go to market, and the type of consumers we target.”

Smith has already played an instrumental role in growing the credit union’s branch operations, business development and membership. During his tenure, Texas Trust has grown from six branches to the current 20 and from 56,000 members to more than 120,000.

Smith also spearheaded the integration of retail operations from three separate mergers, ensuring a smooth transition process and member experience during each conversion, the company said.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous article🔒 Bill Thompson: Trump is going, going, gone … but the haters can’t let go

Latest News

Banking

Biden to nominate Yellen, highlights diversity on econ team

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER -
WILMINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced his senior economic team, including his plans to nominate the first woman to head the...
Read more
Banking

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street on latest vaccine hopes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE -
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks edged higher in morning trading Monday after investors received several pieces of encouraging news on COVID-19 vaccines and...
Read more
Banking

Mnuchin denies he’s trying to hinder incoming administration

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied that he is attempting to limit the choices President-elect Joe Biden will have to promote an...
Read more
Banking

Bank of America announces $2.65 million jobs initiative for Texas Black and Hispanic-Latino students

FWBP Staff -
Bank of America announced a new multimillion dollar jobs initiative Nov. 19 to help students of color complete the education and training necessary to...
Read more
Banking

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101