Texas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer

Texas Trust Credit Union has appointed Ron Smith to the new role of Chief Growth Officer, charged with developing and executing data-driven strategies to guide Texas Trust’s decision process related to marketing, its retail and online services delivery, new product and service development, and to enhance members’ opportunities to build brighter financial futures.

Smith, a 13-year employee of the credit union and a graduate of the University of North Texas, now oversees the credit union’s growth strategy in a role that brings a centralized focus on growing membership through data intelligence, Texas Trust said in the announcement.

“We can no longer rely on word of mouth or guerrilla marketing to grow,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “With data we are able to learn so much more about the consumer market. Having someone who will be dedicated to growth and leveraging data will help us refine how we develop products, how we go to market, and the type of consumers we target.”

Smith has already played an instrumental role in growing the credit union’s branch operations, business development and membership. During his tenure, Texas Trust has grown from six branches to the current 20 and from 56,000 members to more than 120,000.

Smith also spearheaded the integration of retail operations from three separate mergers, ensuring a smooth transition process and member experience during each conversion, the company said.