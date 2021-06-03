Crestline names director of business development

Fort Worth-based Crestline Investors Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager, on June 2 announced the appointment of Bryan Fischer as a Director, Business Development. In this new role, Fischer will be responsible for developing new client relationships and helping to expand its Fund Liquidity Solutions (“FLS”) team. He will be based in the firm’s Fort Worth office.

“We are enthusiastic to welcome Bryan to Crestline and attract a business development professional of his caliber,” said David Philipp, Partner of Crestline and Co-Head of the Fund Liquidity Solutions team. “This appointment will align with our existing growth strategy for the FLS franchise and educate a wider universe of private equity, real estate and infrastructure sponsors about the creative solutions we provide. Bryan brings the necessary skills and relationships to extend our fund finance franchise for potential borrowers and offer a set of accretive solutions to a rapidly growing market.”

“As GPs seek new options to increase access to capital while expanding the time period to create value for certain portfolio companies, our team has continued to see a steady pace of deal flow and investment opportunities in recent months,” added Amit Mahajan, Co-Head of the Fund Liquidity Solutions team. “With Bryan’s addition, we look forward to building on this momentum that Crestline’s FLS team has achieved in expanding its capabilities to engage in transactions with GPs in these growing areas.”

Prior to Crestline, Fischer was a Regional Director for BDO USA LLP, Dallas, responsible for covering financial sponsors and M&A professionals in the southwest U.S. Earlier in his career, Fischer worked as a Director of Business Development for the Great American Group and Vice President of Sales for Gravity Capital Partners.

Fischer graduated Cum Laude from Boston College with a B.S. in Biology.