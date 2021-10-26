Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Crestline promotes Williams to co-Chief Investment Officer

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Crestline Investors, Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager based in Fort Worth, on Oct. 26 announced that Keith Williams was promoted to co-Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Williams, who joined Crestline in 2012 as Managing Director & Senior Portfolio Manager, is a Managing Partner of Crestline and member of the firm’s Management Committee.

As co-CIO of Crestline, Williams will help guide policies and strategies on a firmwide basis across all investments.  In addition, he will continue as a Managing Partner of the firm, where he oversees Crestline’s Credit Strategies.

“The elevation of Keith to co-CIO ensures long-term continuity in our senior leadership and enables the firm’s growing portfolio of opportunistic and direct lending strategies to continue executing the same proven investment processes built over the last 24 years,” said Douglas Bratton, Founding Partner, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Crestline.  “Under Keith’s leadership Crestline has established itself as a premier lender within the middle and lower middle markets and has committed more than $8.0 billion in its Opportunistic and Direct Lending Strategies to date. I have been pleased to call Keith my partner for the last five years and look forward to building on this close collaboration for the benefit of our investors, employees and portfolio companies.”

“I look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with Doug as co-CIO of Crestline,” said Williams. “The firm has built a strong private credit franchise by specializing in meeting the underserved capital needs of the middle and lower middle markets. Our ongoing success is a testament to the quality of our investment professionals and our proven approach to both preserving investors’ capital and generating consistent risk-adjusted returns over multiple market and economic cycles.”

Williams became a partner of Crestline in 2016. He joined Crestline from McKinsey & Co., where he was a senior member of McKinsey’s Recovery & Transformation Practice. Before that, he was a senior member of the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs, where he developed and implemented liquid and illiquid distressed investing strategies and was responsible for deal sourcing and execution for private debt strategies.

Williams has a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University and a MBA from Rice University.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

