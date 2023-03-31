CrossFirst Bank enters Fort Worth market, names Cody Kiser market president

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., has announced plans to enter the Fort Worth market after receiving regulatory approval to open a full-service bank at 100 Throckmorton St., Suite 150.

Longtime Fort Worth banker Cody Kiser will become the bank’s Fort Worth market president. Kiser will be responsible for opening the new location and building a team of experienced bankers dedicated to serving businesses, professionals, individuals and families, the bank said.

Over the past 17 years, Kiser has served in executive and leadership roles with a particular focus on community involvement and forging relationships with local, closely held businesses. He is actively involved with Junior Achievement and has served on the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Greater DFW. Kiser earned his bachelor’s degree from Harding University.

“I am thrilled to leverage my tenure in the Fort Worth market to grow the bank’s presence,” said Kiser. “We will bring a level of banking to the businesses and professionals of Tarrant County that can only be described as extraordinary.”

Kiser and his team are looking forward to affirming the bank’s commitment to the community and becoming an integral part of the Fort Worth landscape, the bank said in a news release.

“Fort Worth is my hometown and a vibrant and growing community made up of passionate individuals and leaders,” said Randy Rapp, president of CrossFirst Bank. “Cody is a dynamic banking industry leader who is deeply invested in the community. He’s the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts to launch and grow our presence in the market.”

CrossFirst Fort Worth has a temporary office located at 420 Throckmorton Street, Suite 250, with plans to relocate to its permanent location this summer, the bank said.

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. A full-service financial institution, the bank has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

This article was generated from a new release by Business Wire and distributed by Association Press.