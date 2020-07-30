77.7 F
Banking

Cullen/Frost: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.


SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.
The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.
Cullen/Frost shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFR

