Thursday, January 28, 2021
Cullen/Frost: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.3 million.

The bank, based in San Antonio, said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331.2 million, or $5.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

Cullen/Frost shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

