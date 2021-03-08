Cultural District: Redeveloped office building takes shape

In terms of landscape, not much had changed for a long time in Bailey Avenue at Cultural District.

Stretching out perpendicular to Camp Bowie Boulevard at the confluence of the popular 7th Street and University Drive intersection, Bailey Avenue is not as traveled as its neighboring roadways. It’s a feature that property owner Mereken Land and Production Company considers the perfect location for new office spaces.

Mereken owns properties across Fort Worth, the most notable being Carter Industrial Park – home to several well-known names in South Fort Worth like Alcon, Ben E. Keith and Mrs. Baird’s. The family-owned land holding company’s portfolio comprises a few commercial office properties in the Bailey Avenue corridor as well.

Mereken bought 464 Bailey Ave. in the summer of 2015. But the right time for the right project took a while.

“We wanted to have more of a neighborhood office, rather than a building that you would see downtown,” said Scott Noles, vice president and general manager of Mereken. “[We] didn’t want it to be all glass, or stainless, shiny.”

When the redevelopment of 464 Bailey Ave. finally completes this month, the 22,000-square-foot boutique office space becomes Fort Worth’s largest office project since the construction of the Regions Bank Building five years ago, just down the street at the busy intersection of West 7th Street and University Drive.

It stands in a secluded lot with no structure close enough to obstruct its views.

Michael Kaiser, director of design at design-build firm The Beck Group in Dallas, used to pass by the once one-story, brick building located at 464 Bailey Ave. for years without giving much attention to it but recognizing its visibility.

Most would have done so. Originally built in 1954, the building had been battered by time and looked nondescript from afar.

However, there was more to it than that met the eyes. The building was designed by legendary Fort Worth architect Preston Geren, whose works include Farrington Field, Fort Worth Club and the First National Bank Office Building, among others. Geren also worked on the Kimbell Art Museum as the associate architect to Louis I. Kahn.

In early 2019, The Beck Group initiated reimagining the Bailey Avenue building project and was tasked with redeveloping it.

“There’s a legacy to great buildings and great architects having produced monumental projects,” Kaiser said.

The building excelled from an architectural standpoint, Kaiser and The Beck Group soon found out upon closer inspection. The bones of the building were sturdy. Curving stone walls standing as the main entrance was inviting. A big tree on-site gave it a feel of permanence and being closer to nature.

“That terrific legacy of architecture is something that we certainly embrace and want to respect,” Kaiser said.

The idea was to expand and make room for more square footage while preserving the ground floor made up of sandstone bricks as is, but gut out all the interiors. That left upward the only way to go.

Almost 70 years ago, Geren had indeed designed the building to have a second story put up, but for some reason, it never materialized. Until now.

The columns extended beyond the first floor, making it easier to add on new columns to create a second floor.

“That got us really excited about the option of being able to expand the square feet vertically because obviously, we couldn’t expand it out as [it’s on an] island,” said Lynnette Payne, project manager for Mereken.

The acceptable standards for office buildings have changed in the last 70 years. Thus, the redevelopment project added various modern characteristics to blend in with the existing older structure.

Now, a large glass chamber reaches up from the bottom floor, which seems to be floating alongside the trees.

A lobby in the basement will greet guests and office tenants to the new building. Stairways located inside and outside will lead up to the second floor, which boasts a terrace offering Downtown vistas. The Class-A office building also has onsite shower facilities.

“COVID might have been sort of a tipping point for this trend, where you’re seeing more and more businesses, more interior designs trending towards hard wall offices,” said Hoyt Hammer, principal at The Beck Group Fort Worth.

With health and safety given major priority at jobs during the pandemic, many offices had to shut down to avoid transmitting airborne particles in vulnerable open cubicles and workstations.

A majority of employees in the new space at 464 Bailey Ave. will work in isolated, hard-wall offices that still allow natural light in.

Moving back to traditional hard wall offices could foster privacy and efficiency, Hammer said, which in turn helps with better teamwork and collaboration.

“To make it work as a functional office building,” Hammer said, “[a lot] went into trying to maximize the space, in balance with everything else we were trying to achieve. It had to be a project that would perform well, that would provide good rental rates, that would present some lease space that would be desirable in this market.”

The building is within walking distance of the city’s Cultural District, giving the building’s tenants access to museums and other cultural attractions, shops, restaurants, residential neighborhoods, and the Trinity River.

According to real estate company JLL’s Q4 2020 insight, the West Fort Worth subdivision had the lowest office vacancy rate in all of Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

Fort Worth’s office market in 2020 experienced negative net absorption for the first time since 2013. The West/Southwest Fort Worth submarket remained the only area with a single-digit vacancy rate – 7.5% – for Class A office space.

It would have been a whole lot cheaper just to knock the building down and start over,” Mereken’s Noles said about 464 Bailey Ave. “But that was not our major intent. The intent was to keep the building as original as we could and to bring a new modern amenity to the neighborhood.”

The ownership group had retained JLL as the leasing agent for 464 Bailey Ave. in March 2019. Within four months, when construction on the property was at its early stages, 50% of the space got leased.

Texas Bank and Trust took the whole first floor of 464 Bailey Ave. as its permanent home.

“When Texas Bank and Trust originally sought a permanent home in the Cultural District, location and size of space were our primary requirements for the bank’s operational needs.,” said Brad Schneider, Fort Worth market president of Texas Bank and Trust. “However, as a Preston Geren-designed building, the 464 Bailey location with its unique history presented an opportunity to us as a community bank to be a part of celebrating the rich and vibrant culture of the community from the very place from which we are going to serve it.”

Texas Bank and Trust plans to open the bank location on April 12. At first, at least seven employees are anticipating to office out of the building. The Longview-based bank also has two additional locations slated to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this year.

“While technological improvements in the banking industry have made it easier for Texas Bank and Trust to serve customers, and for our customers to access their account information, traditional brick and mortar locations still remain a necessity in our business,” Schneider said.

Sarah Lancarte at Lancarte Commercial handled lease negotiations for Texas Bank and Trust. Hammer from The Beck Group managed the floor’s interior space planning, and Jennifer Jones with Clover Creek Designs is the interior designer.

With more than 10,000 square feet of office space still available, the search for a second-floor tenant(s) is also coming to an end. Mereken said it is at various stages of lease negotiation with at least three potential companies.