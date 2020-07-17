Dell to support NASE Growth Grant program in July

Dallas-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on July 17 announced that Dell (NYSE: DELL) will sponsor the association’s Growth Grant program in July.

The Dell Business Development grant will help support small businesses across the country. Dell previously supported the small business community by sponsoring the April Growth Grant from NASE.

“Dell is committed to empowering the self-employed and micro-businesses because we understand their potential to impact the world,” said Mobolaji Sokunbi, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Dell Small Business.“We are thrilled to partner with NASE on the July Growth Grant initiative to further fuel the amazing aspirations of NASE members who are vital to their communities and the country’s fiscal growth.”

During NASE’s July Growth Grant awards, small businesses will be awarded a Dell Business Development grant of up to $4,000 designed to help address a business specific need, which will help support, grow and expand business operations. Grants can be used for Dell office equipment, marketing, advertising, hiring employees, expanding facilities and other specific business needs.

“As the nation’s leading advocate for the self-employed and micro-business community, we are honored to again partner with Dell, which has helped millions of small business owners for years,”said John Hearrell, Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs. “The sponsorship they are providing for these grants will allow us to support even more small businesses by helping them achieve their dreams and continue to usher forward America’s great entrepreneurial spirit.”

Each quarter, NASE awards three growth grants of $4,000 each to active members. Last year, NASE awarded $48,000 in grants to small businesses across the country and expects to award more in 2020.

For nearly 20 years, NASE’s focus has been on finding the most effective way to bolster success for small business and self-employed members in communities across the country. NASE has awarded nearly $1,000,000 since the program’s inception and continue to see significant return on our investments in the growth of member-businesses helping to fuel their local economies.

NASE’s Growth Grant program is intended for businesses planning to take the next step in their venture. It provides available capital for small businesses and sole proprietors to be able to hire and train additional employees, market their business in new and existing ways or invest in new equipment or software.

Applications are considered on a rolling basis throughout the year and winning small businesses will be awarded $4,000 grants monthly throughout 2020. Visit the Growth Grant page for more information. NASE members also enjoy a comprehensive list of benefits designed to help small business owners and sole proprietors start and grow their business. A complete listing of benefits available to NASE members is available, here.