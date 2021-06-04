Eargle elected chairman of board for National Bank of Texas

Steve Eargle has been elected as Chairman of the Board for The National Bank of Texas.

Elected to the Board of Directors of The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth in 2017, he currently serves on the Executive, Strategic Planning, Property and Director’s Loan Committees.

Eargle grew up in Tyler. In 1986 he earned his BBA in Marketing from the University of Texas, where he also played football from 1982-1986. He earned his Juris Doctor from University of Texas School of Law in 1990.

After law school, Eargle went to work as an Associate Oil and Gas Attorney with the law firm of Law, Snakard & Gambill P.C. in Fort Worth where he worked until 1996, when he and his partners formed the law firm Beckham, Rector & Eargle L.L.P. Steve has also been a General Partner of Fort Worth Royalty Company since its founding in 1993.

Board Certified in Oil, Gas and Mineral Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has written and presented articles to various oil and gas professional associations.

Eargle recently served two terms as President of the Fort Worth Petroleum Club and has previously served on its Board of Directors and as Chair of its Pension & Retirement Committee.

Eargle married his wife Cindy in 1995, and they have two children, Christian and Elizabeth. They attend St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Worth, where Steve has served on numerous committees as well as President of the Congregation.

Based in Fort Worth, the bank has branches in Hurst, Azle and Burleson.