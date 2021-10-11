Law firm adds to bankruptcy team in Fort Worth office

Forshey Prostok LLP has added Emily Chou as a partner in the firm’s Fort Worth office.

Chou brings over 20 years of experience in business reorganization, creditors’ rights, and commercial litigation. Her work has included representing official creditors’ committees and post-confirmation liquidation/litigation trustees in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases all over the United States.

“Emily is an exceptional addition to our expanding team of bankruptcy and restructuring professionals,” said managing partner Jeff Prostok. “She brings extensive experience representing creditors’ committees in large, complicated cases and fills a void our clients need — and that need is only increasing for the foreseeable future.”

Prostok notes that, with the addition of Chou, Forshey Prostok now has eight partners who each have more than 20 years of business bankruptcy experience.

“I know of few firms — of any size — with the bankruptcy experience and firepower Forshey Prostok offers,” he said. “Our clients realize our lawyers provide the same skill and sophistication they would find at the most elite firms in the country, but without the expensive overhead or conflicts.”

Chou, who lives in Fort Worth but has always represented clients nationally, said she was interested in joining Forshey Prostok because it handles the kinds of challenging cases she enjoys.

“I have always been impressed by the quality of Forshey Prostok’s attorneys and their work. Having recently served as a law clerk for the Honorable Edward L. Morris at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, I watched many of Forshey Prostok’s lawyers firsthand and from a different perspective, and I have made the right decision,” she said. “I am looking forward to returning to private practice and collaborating with such a formidable team of lawyers.”

Chou earned her B.A. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law. She speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.