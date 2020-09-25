82.9 F
Encore Bank announces DFW expansion; names Fort Worth president

By FWBP Staff
Encore Bank Vice Chairman and President Phillip Jett announced Sept. 23 the expansion of Encore Bank into Dallas and Fort Worth and the hiring of Marc Massad as Executive Vice President & Regional President of Dallas and Scott Jones as Executive Vice President & Regional President of Tarrant County.

“Early on in the Encore Bank story, we made our intent to operate in the Dallas and Fort Worth markets a top priority,” Jett said. “Our philosophy of being a private, boutique bank that promotes a culture of empowerment and innovation, we believe, is a great fit in these markets.”

Massad is a 16-year banking veteran in Texas. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BBA in entrepreneurship and venture management and double minors in finance and economics. Massad  was Senior Vice President & Commercial Group Manager for Iberia from 2014 to 2020, Commercial Banker with Mutual of Omaha Bank, and held various positions with Bank of Texas.

Jones, is a 7th generation Texan and began his 35-year banking career with Interfirst Bank, N.A. Other experience includes Bank One and Middle Market Commercial Banking Manager at SouthTrust. Prior to joining Encore Bank, Jones served as the Tarrant County Market President and previously the Dallas Fort Worth Market President for Regions Bank. He also was Tarrant County Area Executive of First Horizon Bank.

Jones currently serves on the National Board of Directors for the Cenikor Foundation, a nonprofit drug rehabilitation and mental health organization, and serves as a member of the Airpower Council of North Texas. He previously served several years on the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association and advisory board member of the Texas Horse Park.

“Scott’s 35-year banking and business development career in the Tarrant County market has given him a wide range of experience and expertise to help spearhead our expansion in the Lonestar State,” Jett said.
www.bankencore.com

