Encore Bank expands footprint in Texas, adds Jenkins as local executive

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Encore Bank announced its expansion into Arlington Sept. 16 and named Rick Jenkins Executive Vice President and Arlington Market President.

“This is an exciting time for growth at Encore Bank,” said Phillip Jett, Encore’s Vice Chairman and Chief Banking Officer. “We are thrilled to bring Encore Bank to the people of Arlington, and we are confident our clients will be pleased with the level of service they receive from Rick Jenkins.”

Jenkins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also is a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

He is a 19-year banking veteran with extensive knowledge and expertise in commercial lending, business development and treasury management. Before joining Encore Bank, Jenkins was the Market President for American National Bank of Texas in Arlington, Encore said in the announcement.

“With more than 19 years serving the Arlington/Fort Worth area, Rick is exactly the banker we were looking for to spearhead our Arlington expansion,” said Scott Jones, Encore’s Executive Vice President and Tarrant County Regional President. “He is well known for his knowledge and understanding of team building, strategic planning and relationship development. These qualities in addition to his experience in both small and large institutions give him a unique insight into building a successful brand.”

Jenkins says his new role at Encore Bank is the opportunity he was looking for in his career.

“The banking landscape has changed greatly over the past few years, and Encore has met the challenges head on to become a true disrupter in the industry,” said Jenkins. “Encore has set the standard for concierge banking. I am pleased to be a part of this trailblazing organization, and I know the people of Arlington will be pleased to call Encore their bank as well.”

Encore Bank is a private, boutique bank with a commercial focus and is one of the country’s fastest growing banks, the news release said, and is adding locations across the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest. As of July 31, 2021, Encore Bank had $1.18 billion in total assets.