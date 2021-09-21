Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Encore Bank expands into Collin County with Johnson hire

Encore Bank has named Jenny Johnson as Senior Vice President and Collin County Market Manager as the bank expands into Collin County.

According to Vice Chairman and Chief Banking Officer Phillip Jett, expansion into Collin County is part of a larger plan for strategic growth.

“This expansion is a strategic move for Encore,” said Jett. “Collin County is an attractive, high[1]growth market, and we are confident that Jenny will be successful in building the Encore brand there.”

Johnson has more than 20 years of financial services experience, including private, commercial and business banking as well as mortgage and wealth management. Most recently, Johnson served as the Senior Vice President and Small Commercial Manager at IBERIABANK.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

“Jenny’s experience in the market, ability to build relationships and vast banking knowledge make her the ideal fit for Encore Bank and Collin County,” said Marc Massad, Executive Vice President and Dallas Regional President. “Our clients and future clients will be extremely pleased with her level of service and attention to detail.”

“I am honored to join Encore Bank. This company has a true team-oriented atmosphere and is committed to providing innovative, personalized services to its clients,” said Johnson. “I know the residents of Collin County and surrounding areas will enjoy getting to know what Building Something Different means at Encore.”

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Encore Bank recently announced its expansion into Arlington and named Rick Jenkins  Executive Vice President and Arlington Market President.

