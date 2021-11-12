Esparza named new CFO at Texas Trust

Peggy Esparza has been named as the new CFO at Texas Trust Credit Union. She is a 26-year Texas Trust veteran who began her career at the $1.7 billion credit union as a part-time teller.

Esparza joined the credit union in 1995 with a high school diploma. Today she holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She obtained both degrees from the University of Texas at Arlington while simultaneously advancing her career at Texas Trust and raising two children.

During her early days at Texas Trust, Esparza took an interest in the accounting department, where she quickly demonstrated a strong financial aptitude. Her strong work ethic and willingness to take on challenges, solve critical problems, and step in to help wherever needed led to numerous promotions and advancement into management and senior leadership.

Esparza has held senior leadership roles managing all aspects of Texas Trust’s financial operations. Her most recent accomplishments include the rollout of a new accounting system and the custom development of an internal budgeting and forecasting software system.

Esparza’s contributions to Texas Trust have helped build a competitively and financially sound credit union. During her 26-year career, Texas Trust has grown its number of branches from three to 22, its membership from 28,000 to over 120,000 and its assets from $257 million to $1.7 billion today.

“Peggy is an inspiration to all of us,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “She is a servant leader, creative problem solver, and role model who is always looking for ways to improve the credit union for the betterment of our members.”

He added, “We are proud of everything Peggy has accomplished, both professionally and personally. Her contributions to Texas Trust are too many to count and we are honored to have her as our new CFO.”

“I am humbled that Jim Minge and the Board of Directors have selected me as CFO,” said Esparza. “I give glory to God for opening doors along the way and feel blessed to have such a supportive husband and family. I plan to continue the work of my predecessor and serve as a financial steward for the long-term stability and interests of our members and the credit union.”

Esparza is moving into the CFO role following the recent retirement of David Pickney.