Fidelity to add 2,000 jobs in North Texas

Fidelity Investments is adding about 9,000 new jobs nationwide with about 2,000 of those to be located in North Texas.

The jobs, in combination with about 4,000 new jobs announced in the spring, will increase hiring twofold by year-end compared to 2020, which saw an increase of 7,200 jobs, and fivefold compared to 2017. These increases come at a time when Fidelity continues to see record growth and business results across its businesses, according to a news release from the company. .

“Fidelity continues to achieve strong growth and results for our 38 million customers because of the hard work and commitment of our associates,” said Abigail P. Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments. “Our financial strength and stability allow us to make significant investments in our businesses and create value for the people we are privileged to serve.”

Fidelity’s hiring is across all job functions, particularly client-facing positions (44 percent) and technology (9 percent), helping to create new products, like Fidelity’s Youth Account, and digital asset capabilities, like enhancing the digital asset trading experience.

In Westlake, Fidelity will be hiring about 70% for client-facing positions, , said Scott Orr, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The financial services company has 35 business units at the Westlake campus. The jobs range from financial representatives to customer service to technology jobs and back office positions, he said.

Most of the new jobs will be entry-level and Orr noted Fidelity offers training for many positions.

Fidelity is planning for a hybrid work strategy that combines in-person and remote working where associates work flexibly based on personal and professional needs. This dynamic working style may vary for associates based on their role, the type of work they do, and their team needs. “We are always actively listening and collecting feedback from our people, and we continue to test and learn. We’re especially focused on those populations who have been most impacted by the pandemic,” said Bill Ackerman, head of human resources, Fidelity Investments. “We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work. Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both.”

Fidelity, based in Boston, has $11 trillion in assets under administration, including discretionary assets of $4.1 trillion as of June 30, 2021