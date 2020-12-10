First American Payment Systems names VP of Information Security and Compliance

First American Payment Systems, a leader in payment technology, has appointed Chuck Springer to the position of Vice President of Information Security and Compliance. In this role, he will lead all aspects of security within the IT division, including enterprise security architecture, business continuity and disaster recovery, regulatory audits and documentation to protect First American’s assets, data and reputation, the company said.

Throughout his more than 20-year career, he has developed and executed complex business initiatives, successfully delivering essential end-to-end security operations, incident response protocols and audit management.

Before joining First American, Springer orchestrated global governance, risk management, security and compliance programs for prominent marketing, retail and cybersecurity giants including Epsilon, GameStop and Armor, among others.

He is a graduate of the Metropolitan State University of Denver and has achieved and maintains a variety of industry certifications through ISACA, (ISC)2 and the EC-Council.

“Data security is at the core of everything we do. Chuck’s breadth of experience, coupled with his passion for both cybersecurity and leadership excellence, will further strengthen our ability to deliver best-in-class protection for our partners,” said Michael Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 164,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe.