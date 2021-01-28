44 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, January 28, 2021
First Cash Financial Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News
by AP News.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.7 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $392.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106.6 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

First Cash Financial Services shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

