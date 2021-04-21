53.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Search
HomeBanking

First Cash Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
grayscale photo of Wall St. signage
Photo by Patrick Weissenberger on Unsplash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $407.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.7 million.

First Cash Financial Services shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS

Get our email updates

Previous articleGuilty! Ex-cop convicted of all charges in killing of George Floyd
Next article🔒 Fort Worth-based subcontractor countersues Boeing over delays
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,448FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,834FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101