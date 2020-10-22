First Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot



ABILENE, Texas (AP) _ First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52.9 million.



The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.



The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $131 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

First Financial shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.23, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIN