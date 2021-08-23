First Financial names Tuschinski as Chief Digital Officer

Maggie M. Tuschinski has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN).

The announcement was made by John Ruzicka, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Technology Services, Inc., (FTS), the technology subsidiary of Abilene-based First Financial Bank, N.A.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maggie to our First Technology team. Her extensive background in product development and user experience will continue to bring first-class service to our customer’s banking needs,” Ruzicka said. “Maggie will work collaboratively with each line of business to promote a consistent experience for our customers across all digital channels. We are pleased to welcome Maggie to our First Financial family.”

Tuschinski comes to First Financial with 20 years of experience working in financial services, including ten years with Fortune 500 company USAA and most recently Frost Bank, serving as Senior Vice President and Director of Digital Services. As the leader of Consumer Digital Channels, she was responsible and accountable for the Product Strategy, Product Plan, Development Roadmap, Agile Scrum Process, and Operations of the Technology Platforms. Tuschinski holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a master of business administration degree from The University of Phoenix. She has earned several professional designations, including Association of International Product and Management Certified Product Manager (AIPMM) and Scrum Alliance Certified Agile Leader (CAL).