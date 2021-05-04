Former Frost Wealth Advisors Chief Investment Officer joins Argent Trust Company

Argent Trust Company announced May 3 that Tom Stringfellow has joined the company as chief investment strategist. Stringfellow comes to Argent from Frost Bank, where he served as president & chief investment officer of Frost Investment Advisors and as executive vice president & chief investment officer of Frost Wealth Advisors.

“With a 31-year legacy of outstanding service to wealth management clients, focusing on respect as well as results, Argent is renowned in my industry and I am thrilled to be a member of this great company,” Stringfellow said in the announcement.

In addition to San Antonio, Argent Trust Company also has Texas offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

During his time at Frost, Stringfellow supervised wealth advisor teams across the company’s regional offices serving high net worth clients. He also created Frost Investment Advisors, launching the Frost fund family of mutual funds, which was formerly included in Barron’s top fund family list.

“Tom Stringfellow is one of the most experienced and well-regarded investment professionals in our industry, and it is an honor to welcome him to Argent Trust Company, where he will be a key member of our leadership team,” said Reid Harrell, the San Antonio-based CEO of Argent Trust Company.

Stringfellow brings to Argent and its clients 40 years of experience in the investment management and energy industries. He is often sought out by national news outlets for his expertise .

“Tom brings a tremendous level of experience and investing expertise to our company. I am thrilled he has joined the Argent family and look forward to working closely with him in overseeing our company’s investment strategies,” said John McCollum, chief investment officer of Argent Financial Group, parent company of Argent Trust Company.

Stringfellow will be headquartered in the Argent Trust Company’s San Antonio office but will be serving as chief investment strategist for all of Argent Trust Company, including wholly owned subsidiaries Heritage Trust Company in Oklahoma City and Ponca City, Oklahoma, and the AmeriTrust Companies in Tulsa.

Stringfellow has been active in the professional community as well, serving as past president of the San Antonio Society of CFA Institute and the San Antonio Business & Economic Society.

