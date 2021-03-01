Fort Worth accounting firm founder named distinguished alumni at OSU

Joe Taylor, founder and chairman of the Fort Worth accounting firm JTaylor, will be honored as a distinguished alumni by Oklahoma State University’s School of Accounting during the 2021 Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame and Awards virtual ceremony April 29.

Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from OSU in 1979 before starting JTaylor, the largest locally owned CPA firm in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

“Mr. Taylor exemplifies the many ways in which accounting students from OSU positively impact the accounting profession and their communities,” said Dr. Audrey Gramling, head of the School of Accounting. “He has proven himself to be exceptional in his accomplishments and helping fulfill our vision of building the future of accounting. The School of Accounting is privileged to have individuals like Mr. Taylor committed to our success.”

Taylor is a founder and has been a key catalyst for the growth and development of the JTaylor firm. Since 1999, JTaylor has grown to more than 90 employees. With an eye on sustainability, JTaylor has achieved a remarkable succession to the next generation, a young firm among its peers with nine of its ten partners 50 or under.

Taylor’s professional development began at OSU, where he also met his wife, Lynnice, who he married after their sophomore year. The greatest endorsement of their education and commitment to the university was sending their three children to OSU, where the two oldest graduated with accounting degrees. Stephen is a practicing attorney in Fort Worth. Jolynn earned her master’s in accounting at OSU and joined PwC before arriving at JTaylor, where she is a tax partner. Their youngest son, John, also graduated from OSU, with a degree in international business, followed by an MBA, and then to Catholic seminary.

JTaylor is an active recruiter at OSU for advisory, assurance and tax positions, full time and internships. Despite COVID-19, JTaylor kept its commitment to four OSU student interns during the summer of 2020 and already has committed to its first three for 2021. The firm is active in many phases of OSU accounting recruiting activities.

In the community, Taylor has made significant contributions, including serving on a wide range of civic and north Texas boards. His longest tenure (31 years) has been with Sixty and Better, Inc., a charity that has served the needs of older adults through 25 Tarrant County community centers since 1967. He served two terms as president of the board and four terms as the Sixty and Better treasurer. He also is a member of the AICPA, the Texas Society of CPAs and the Fort Worth Chapter of CPAs, and has served in leadership roles at the state and local levels.

In addition to Taylor, this year’s Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame inductees include:

Ron Bussert, who earned both his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his MBA from OSU, is vice president for administration and finance at OSU-Tulsa.

Dr. Melanie Middlemist, a two-time OSU accounting graduate with master’s and doctorate degrees, taught accounting classes at Colorado State University for 16 years until her retirement in 2002.





Distinguished Friend of the School of Accounting honoree is:

Sandy Siegfried has been a longtime supporter of the OSU School of Accounting. After earning her bachelor’s degree in accounting, attending OSU and the University of Tulsa, she enjoyed a successful career in the Tulsa area.





The Early Career Rising Star is: V. David Russell, who earned his master’s in accounting from OSU, is a private banker for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank.