First Cash Financial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.1 million.

The Fort Worth-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.
The pawn store posted revenue of $359.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.

First Cash Financial Services shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCFS

