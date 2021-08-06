Friday, August 6, 2021
Fort Worth, San Francisco-based private equity firm names new CFO

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Fort Worth and San Francisco-based TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, on Aug. 4 announced it has named Jack Weingart as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer.

“Jack brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the CFO role having been at TPG for more than 15 years and having served in leadership functions across the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer of TPG. “With deep institutional knowledge of our brand and broad experience across Capital Formation, Capital Markets, and TPG Capital, Jack is ideally suited to help manage the business of the firm and support our continued growth as CFO.”

In this role, Weingart will oversee the firm’s Finance, Treasury, and Capital Markets functions, and will be responsible for the firm’s relationships with key shareholders and investors. Weingart will also work in partnership with Winkelried and other Partners across the firm on growth strategies and the evolution of TPG’s business.

“Having been with the firm since 2006, I have experienced first-hand the entrepreneurial culture, global ecosystem, and hands-on approach to value creation that have long defined TPG,” said Weingart. “I am pleased to take on the CFO role and look forward to continuing to work closely with Jon and our deep bench of leaders across business units and geographies as we position TPG for the future.”

Weingart has held numerous strategic leadership, business development, and investing roles throughout his career. Since joining TPG, Weingart has served as Managing Partner of the Funding Group, which comprised the firm’s fundraising and capital markets activities, and most recently, as Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. 

In late June, the Wall Street Journal reported that TPG is considering going public through an initial public offering or a blank-check merger, according to a report in newspaper.

