Gateway opens mortgage center in Keller

Gateway Mortgage Group, a division of Gateway First Bank, has opened a new mortgage center in Keller.

The new opening brings Gateway’s footprint to 11 in the DFW area. Gateway has over 40 centers in the state of Texas and more than 150 mortgage centers across the United States.

“Our mission at Gateway is to wow our clients with a world class experience, so they would go out of their way to refer others to our team,” said Jeff Chisum, Mortgage Sales Manager. “Our desire is to help local families and surrounding communities build a financial legacy that will impact future generations.”

Gateway said it has seen record-breaking volume since 2019, hitting a new record high of $1 billion in a month for funding just after the company celebrated the 20th anniversary in February. Gateway has originated more than $8.2 billion in mortgage loans year-to-date through September, putting the company on track to surpass its record-breaking year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.

Gateway First Bank is a financial institution headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma. Gateway is a $1.7 billion asset sized bank with six bank branches in Oklahoma, 150 mortgage centers in 40 states, and over 1,400 employees. www.GatewayFirst.com.