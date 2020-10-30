51.4 F
Goosehead: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Goosehead: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

Goosehead shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $107.03, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD

