Abbott appoints five to Texas State Board of Public Accountancy; two from North Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Olivia Espinoza Riley, Susan I. Adams, Sheila M. Vallés-Pankratz, Ray R. Garcia, and Renee Foshee to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants (CPAs) possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy.

Olivia Espinoza Riley of Addison is an Accounting Supervisor at CBRE, Inc. She is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Dallas Chapter of the Texas Society of CPA’s. Riley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Susan I. Adams of Colleyville is a shareholder of Huselton Morgan & Maultsby, PC. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she is a member of Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance and the Tarrant County Bar Association. She serves on the board and finance committees of The Warm Place, Child Care Associates, and Bethesda Christian School and on the Accounting Advisory Board of the University of North Texas. Adams received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Texas.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.