Grapevine National Farm Life Insurance agent named chair of Texas association

Mark E. Williams of National Farm Life Insurance Company (NFLIC) has been elevated to Chair of the Texas Association of Life and Health Insurers (TALHI)’s 2021-2022 Board. Williams assumes his new role after serving as Vice Chair of the organization for 2020-2021.

Williams brings to his new role more than two decades of experiences in the insurance industry and has been with NFLIC since 2002. He’s a member of the American Council of Life Insurers’ Life Insurance Investments Committee and Insurance Regulation Committee, as well as a member of the Life Insurance Council Investment Committee. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Tarleton State University. Williams lives in Grapevine with his wife, Trudie, and son, Blake, where in his free time he is an avid golfer and fisherman.

“TALHI is thrilled to have Mark’s leadership as its new Chair,” said Jennifer Cawley, President and CEO of TALHI. “His many years of experience in the industry and his commitment to serving consumers reinforces why we’re excited about the passion he’ll bring to this new role.”

TALHI is the trade association for life and health insurers doing business in Texas. It serves as the voice of its members and the industry, advocating for an economic, legislative, and regulatory environment that supports a vibrant life and health insurance market in order to effectively serve the citizens of Texas.

Founded in 1946 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, NFLIC/AFLIC offer products through more than 1,300 independent agents. Whole life insurance is the cornerstone product of both companies and is complemented by a suite of financial services marketed to families in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.