Hayes joins JTaylor as senior manager

Brandon Hayes, a specialist in state and local tax consulting (SALT), has joined JTaylor as a Senior Manager.

Hayes adds to JTaylor’s expertise in the tax arena by providing clients with strategic transaction tax consulting, including discretionary credits and incentives, audit defense, and refund recovery services to ensure clients are not overburdened by state and local tax obligations.

Hayes brings 20 years of proven experience assisting clients in a variety of industries, including Oil & Gas upstream, midstream and downstream operations, power generation, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail and grocery. He has helped recover millions of overpaid sales and use tax dollars in multiple states.

He most recently worked at a Big 4 accounting firm as Senior Manager in the Dallas office. During his tenure, he served on the Senior Manager Advisory Group and was recognized as recipient of the Multi-state Tax Services Marketplace Award and 2020 Outstanding Service Award. Hayes also has served as a frequent speaker and trainer helping students, businesses and other professional organizations understand and navigate the complexities of multi-state sales tax.

Hayes graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and is a Certified Member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

Hayes has given back to his community by volunteering with Mi Escuelita Preschool of Cockrell Hill and Apollo Support and Rescue no-kill shelter for abused and neglected dogs. He also has served as a mentor to first-generation college students as part of the North Texas PGA Fairway to Success program.