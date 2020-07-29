Higginbotham adds New Mexico agency to operations

Higginbotham has added Pat Campbell Insurance, an independent agency in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life and health insurance. This is Higginbotham’s first brick-and-mortar location in New Mexico, adding a fifth state to its footprint.

Fort Worth-based Higginbotham is expanding its presence primarily in the southwest and southeast regions of the U.S. by vetting and partnering with other independent insurance brokers with like-minded cultures that seek growth opportunities and share its operating and community outlook. For Pat Campbell Insurance’s part, the partnership gives it access to Higginbotham’s risk management and employee benefits services to enhance client service offering.

“The decision to go into another state is driven by partnerships, not geography,” said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. “Above all, we look for agency partners that want to enhance their service to customers and need the resources that we bring to the table, and those that treat their employees as family. We found those qualities in Pat Campbell Insurance, and we’re honored to have their partnership.”

Pat Campbell Insurance Owner Kerry Hixon said, “The culture at Higginbotham where they value their employees closely matches how we exist and what we want for our future. They have a shared vision that promotes customer service, employee satisfaction and community development, and we’re excited to bring that vision to New Mexico.”

Higginbotham named Hixon a managing director, and he will continue overseeing the office as Pat Campbell Insurance, A Higginbotham Company at 141 Roadrunner Parkway. The office will have access to all of Higginbotham’s resources to introduce and enhance services to southern New Mexico business owners and residents.