94.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Banking

Higginbotham adds New Mexico agency to operations

By FWBP Staff
assorted umbrellas
Photo by Ulises Baga on Unsplash

Other News

Energy

County in oil-production zone fights stay-at-home order

AP News -
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county in New Mexico's southeastern oil production region is backing a legal challenge against a statewide...
Read more
Banking

Higginbotham adds to Corpus Christi operations

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based Higginbotham and Borden Insurance, an independent agency formerly held by American Financial Insurance Services Inc., a subsidiary of American Bank...
Read more
Energy

New Mexico looks for ‘sweet spot’ in crafting methane rules

AP News -
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated PressALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico stands to have some of the most expansive rules for addressing...
Read more
Energy

Housing construction steady in New Mexico’s oil region

AP News -
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The crash of the oil business and the economic decline that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Higginbotham has added Pat Campbell Insurance, an independent agency in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life and health insurance. This is Higginbotham’s first brick-and-mortar location in New Mexico, adding a fifth state to its footprint.

Fort Worth-based Higginbotham is expanding its presence primarily in the southwest and southeast regions of the U.S. by vetting and partnering with other independent insurance brokers with like-minded cultures that seek growth opportunities and share its operating and community outlook. For Pat Campbell Insurance’s part, the partnership gives it access to Higginbotham’s risk management and employee benefits services to enhance client service offering.

“The decision to go into another state is driven by partnerships, not geography,” said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. “Above all, we look for agency partners that want to enhance their service to customers and need the resources that we bring to the table, and those that treat their employees as family. We found those qualities in Pat Campbell Insurance, and we’re honored to have their partnership.”

Pat Campbell Insurance Owner Kerry Hixon said, “The culture at Higginbotham where they value their employees closely matches how we exist and what we want for our future. They have a shared vision that promotes customer service, employee satisfaction and community development, and we’re excited to bring that vision to New Mexico.”

Higginbotham named Hixon a managing director, and he will continue overseeing the office as Pat Campbell Insurance, A Higginbotham Company at 141 Roadrunner Parkway. The office will have access to all of Higginbotham’s resources to introduce and enhance services to southern New Mexico business owners and residents.

Previous articleTwo Texas residents among winners in Project Yellow Light competition
Next articleMuseum Of Science and History to reopen in August
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Independent Bank Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.7 million.The McKinney-based bank said it had...
Read more
Banking

Origin Bank commits $700,000 to local charitable organizations, educational institutions

FWBP Staff -
Origin Bank announced July 28 that it has donated $700,000 to be distributed to a variety of charitable...
Read more
Banking

Weatherford financial company rebrands

FWBP Staff -
Snow Garrett Wealth Management, a financial planning and investment management firm based in Weatherford, has recently rebranded to...
Read more
Banking

Buffett’s firm buys another $400M of Bank of America stock

AP News -
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after...
Read more
Banking

Liz Weston: Can you trust your mobile payment app?

AP News -
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet Money transfer apps including Venmo, Cash App and PayPal have surged in popularity...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX