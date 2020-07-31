80 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Hilltop Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.5 million.
The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.08 per share.


The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.


The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $603.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $572.7 million, also beating Street forecasts.
Hilltop Holdings shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.80, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTH

