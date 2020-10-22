Hilltop Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

82.2 F
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $153.3 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $632.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $604.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts.
Hilltop Holdings shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.53, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTH

